Mom Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday in the most adorable way ever!

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the current lot in Bollywood. The actor has given several memorable performances in movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more recently Jagga Jasoos.

As the actor turns 35 today, a lot of love has been showered upon him since morning. His friends from B-Town as well as his fan clubs on social media platforms have gone berserk in showering their love and affection of the Kapoor lad.

But the best birthday wish comes from Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor hands down. Neetu took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable family picture in which Ranbir can be seen in Dad Rishi Kapoor's arms while Neetu herself is seen holding daughter Riddhima. She captioned the picture writing, "Happy birthday Rana you are that dream child any parent wld wish for !! Loving caring intellectual love and blessings."

Neetu also added that Ranbir has seen all the edits and wishes by his fan clubs. She wrote further, "This year all the fan clubs have outdone themselves he thanks all of you today !! . He has seen all your posts n edits"

We also got to know that Neetu fondly addresses Ranbir as "Rana", how sweet is that!

Check out the picture right here: