'Moan in ecstasy, touch yourself!' Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi reveals SHOCKING details of an aspiring actress's audition

Raai Laxmi plays an actress in her upcoming Bollywood release Julie 2. The trailer of the film makes it evident that her character has to face the menace of casting couch (among other things) as well. We all know about the evil and existence of casting couch in the industry. Some talk about it openly, some with hesitation while others choose to keep their mouth shut.

While interacting with SpotboyE, Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi revealed some shocking details of an audition process involving an aspiring actress who happened to be her friend. The actress was asked if she has ever faced the casting couch iin her career till now.

Raai Laxmi revealed that she hasn't had any overbearing advances made towards her, but has heard a lot of horrific details of how girls are exploited in the showbiz, both in B-Town and down south. She was quoted as saying, "Girls are made to strip down to their undergarments so that their bust and hip line can be checked out. Also, they are made to don bikinis in studios. Worse still, they are made to strut about."

She further shared that there are a lot of layers in Bollywood, which is why by the time an newcomer gets to meet the filmmaker, the girl has already gone through a lot which the filmmaker may not even be aware of despite his intentions being honourable.

Sharing the details of what her friend had to go through during an audition, Raai Laxmi said, ""One of my model friends from a small town decided to try her hand at acting. When she reached the audition, she was told that she should show them an expression of 'moaning in sexual ecstasy'! She was also told to touch herself!! The film had intimate scenes no doubt, but is this how a girl should be treated in a test of talent, which in fact should be the sole criterion of selection but unfortunately is not?"

What happened post that you ask? " she simply ran out from the room in tears, and crushed all her dreams of becoming an actress. She was naturally so put off that she has decided that she wouldn't try for any role in a Bollywood film ever," added Laxmi.

About her own experience, she revealed to the portal, " I have had cases where the saamnewala dropped subtle hints: Why can't we go with the flow? Why can't we work out something? Industry mein kuch cheezen hoti hai, which you should have known before entering it."

When asked why don't the girls go to the police, Raai Laxmi points out that it is because of the reason that they don't want to make a spectacle out of what they had t go through. Moreover, since they have a strong ambition to make it in the profession, they keep waiting hopefully for a decent offer to come along.