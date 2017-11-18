Miss World 2017: This is what Manushi Chhillar was asked in the final 'Question and Answer' round!

The long drought of an Indian lady winning the coveted International beauty pageant - Miss World, has finally come to an end after 17 years. Back in the year 2000, it was Priyanka Chopra who had brought the blue crown home and now, 17 years later, Manushi Chhillar from Haryana has done it once again for the country. She has been crowned as Miss World 2017 at the grand finale of Miss World 2017 pageant held at Sanya Arena in China on Saturday evening.

Soon after winning the crown, Manushi took to her Twitter account and dedicated it to her country. "Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support at prayers! @feminamissindia @MissWorldLtd #MissWorld2017 This one's for #India" she tweeted.

With this victory, Manushi has also become the 6th Indian to win the title. During the final round of Q and A, Manushi was asked which profession, according to her deserves the highest salary and she said that a mother deserves the highest respect and as far as salary is concerned, it's not about the money but about the love and respect she deserves, "Since I'm very close to my mother, I think a mother deserves love and respect, I don't think it's just about salary but about love and respect you give to someone and I think my mom has always been the biggest inspiration in my life and all mothers they sacrifice so much for their kids. So I think the profession of highest respect and salary should be that of a mother."

After winning the Femina Miss India 2017 title, the 20-year-old beauty had stated, "I am elated to say the least. Winning a beauty pageant and the Miss India title was always a dream. I was always focussed on my studies and wanted to be a doctor but like every girl, I would also dream to be at a beauty pageant at least once in life. This is my one chance to show the world what India stands for and showcase the culture that I have been brought up with. I am going to make sure that the world remembers India."

Manushi has done just that and how! History is made. Heartiest congratulations to Manushi for making the country proud!