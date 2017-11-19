Miss World 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Big B and other celebs congratulate Manushi Chhillar for her win

Check out the reactions of some Bollywood celebs

Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar ended India’s dry spell after seventeen years as she won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant. Manushi competed against 108 contestants from various countries and left behind Miss Mexico Andrea Meza (first runner up) and Miss England Stephanie Hill (second runner up) to be declared as Miss World at an event held at Sanya City Area, China. Manushi, who had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017, was crowned by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle.

Post her fabulous win, many Bollywood celebs and public figures like Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan to Arjun Kapoor and Randeep Hooda among others, took to Twitter to congratulate her. Check out some of the reactions of Bollywood stars on Manushi Chillar winning the Miss World title:

And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017.. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it.Bravo — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 18, 2017

India wins Miss World 2017!!!! Congratulations @ManushiChhillaryipeeeee about time!!!!super proud!!!! #JaiHind — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 18, 2017

T 2715 - A Miss World in our world .. ! Pride and felicitations .. गर्व और ख़ुशियाँ , भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया विश्व में ।। Manushi Chillar congratulations !!pic.twitter.com/30qyhaegBP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2017

A winner is a dreamer who never gives up...Never stop dreaming cos look where it got you! Congratulations @ManushiChhillar#missworld2017 #missindia #ManushiChhillar https://t.co/9aBNKAvOcW — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 18, 2017

Dear @ManushiChhillar!! Thank you for bringing that crown back to India after 17years. Thank you for your amazing answer about mothers. Congratulations. India awaits to welcome you with colours of love, warmth & pride. Jai Hopic.twitter.com/itdGLPcXDO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 18, 2017

We congratulate Manushi for making India proud!