Miss World 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Big B and other celebs congratulate Manushi Chhillar for her win

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 09:39 AM IST, DNA webdesk

Check out the reactions of some Bollywood celebs

Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar ended India’s dry spell after seventeen years as she won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant. Manushi competed against 108 contestants from various countries and left behind Miss Mexico Andrea Meza (first runner up) and Miss England Stephanie Hill (second runner up) to be declared as Miss World at an event held at Sanya City Area, China. Manushi, who had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017, was crowned by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle.

Post her fabulous win, many Bollywood celebs and public figures like Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Amitabh Bachchan to Arjun Kapoor and Randeep Hooda among others, took to Twitter to congratulate her. Check out some of the reactions of Bollywood stars on Manushi Chillar winning the Miss World title:

We congratulate Manushi for making India proud!

