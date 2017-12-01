Miss World 2017: Is Bollywood on the cards for Manushi Chhillar? Here's the answer...

Miss India Manushi Chhillar who went on to break the dry spell of the country at the prestigious beauty pageant of Miss World, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra, is back in India. A medical student, Manushi is now an inspiration to millions of young girls who want to pursue their dreams, across the globe.

Manushi's Twitter bio spells out her aim loud and clear - "Future doctor" it says among other things. Among the many questions that are frequently asked to her is the inevident one - 'Will she continue with her medical studies to realise her dream of becoming a doctor or will she try her hands at acting in Bollywood movies?'

While one would assume that after winning the Miss World 2017 crown, Bollywood may be the next stop, but looks like Manushi has other plans in mind. Talking about the same, Manushi told IANS, "My contestants did think that I was a Bollywood actor.” She added, "As of now, I am excited about my journey as Miss World because this one year is going to be incredible. I have really not given Bollywood a thought, so lets see after one year when I get back to college because I have to complete my education as well.”

Manushi is pursuing her studies for MBBS degree from Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. She is also a poet, painter and is trained in Kuchipudi dance as well. Manushi's aim is to become a cardiac surgeon.

At the Miss World 2017 pageant, she was also the winner of 'Beauty with a purpose' contest for her association with a project related to menstrual hygiene among women.