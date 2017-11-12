Mira takes a keen interest in Shahid’s scripts

Star-wives are no longer the variety that just bask in their famous husbands’ glory. They’re no longer the kitty-party throwing or let’s- go-jewellery-shopping variety. Today’s lot of star wives are mostly not trophy wives. Whether it is Twinkle Khanna, who is a renowned author and interior designer or Kiran Rao Khan, who is a filmmaker in her own right, most of the younger star biwis have kickass CVs. And, more often than not, their husbands are very proud of their achievements too.

Mira Rajput, the Delhi college girl who Shahid married two years ago, is no different. Besides being a hands-on parent, the young woman shows a spark.

She apparently manages her superstar husband’s behind-the-scene activities and usually has inputs to give on many counts, be it his PR strategy or even his scripts. Our source says, “Mira has started taking a keen interest in the kind of movies her husband does. While she doesn’t interfere with his final choice, she definitely has started to read the scripts left behind for Shahid and she gives him her inputs.”

Our source adds, “Shahid is happy with this development. He appreciates his wife’s feedback. He has also told friends that since Mira is younger, she looks at things with a different perspective.”

Well, hooray to that. We like star-wives who have a mind of their own and are not afraid to speak it.