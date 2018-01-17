Mind your language..

Trending#

If you catch up with Hrithik Roshan these days and introduce yourself as a Bihari, be sure that the actor will speak a few lines to you with a Bhojpuri accent. That’s because HR is busy getting his lingo and twang right before he embarks on his journey as Anand Kumar, the mathematical whiz from Patna who launched the Super 30 programme that trains economically-backward students in mathematics.  

 
Hrithik, who is known to be a perfectionist, believes in getting his language skills pat on. He was meant to be trained by renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, who walked away with laurels in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fukrey Returns.

 
However, now one hears that Pankaj has had to back out because he is busy with his acting assignments and has constantly been on the move. Our source says, “Pankaj sir had met Hrithik with director Vikas Bahl and was supposed to guide the actor on how to perfect his Bhojpuri accent. But, he has had to back out because his own acting assignments are keeping him busy. Now, Hrithik is being trained by a regular language coach.’’ Knowing HR’s dedication, he will strive to get his accent and pronunciations perfect before he gets into the skin of the character for the biopic.

 
 

    
   
