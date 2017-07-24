Milap Zaveri directs another dark thriller

After his short film, Raakh, Milap Zaveri has directed a 40-minute film, The Trunk, that deals with crime, violence, emotion and darkness. This is for an episode of the TV show Saavdhan India. Produced by Tanveer Bookwala, it stars Sharib Hashmi of Filmistan fame and a newbie Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

“Tanveer and I have known each other for years. When he was creative head with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji, I had worked with him on films like Shootout At Wadala and Ek Villain, that I had scripted. Now, he has branched out as an independent producer and when he told me about this I was excited. After Raakh, which was dark and violent, I got a lot of appreciation as a director and have been getting offers in this genre, which I am happy about,” says Milap, who is known for writing and directing sex comedies like Masti, Grand Masti and Mastizaade. He, however, vows that he will never make another sex comedy, come what may.

“That genre is saturated and I am happy writing and directing thrillers that has certain amount of emotion, depth and streak of violence. I have written such films like Kaante and Ek Villain, but as a director also to get to do something like that is exciting,” he shares. His episode in Saavdhan India deals with the issue of domestic violence. “It’s based on a true story. We found a real life story that we felt would translate strongly and gave it bit of cinematic sense. Tanveer and I worked on it. Also, the entire crew right from the DOP to the editor is a film crew. We approached it like a film,” says Milap.

They even shot on real locations like a country bar and digital marketing agency. “It’s a domestic thriller, it’s about what happens in a marriage and relationship. One thing leads to another and suddenly there’a crime on hand,” reveals Milap adding that it has a Hitchcockian element of drama and mystery. “It even has some moments like Ek Villain,” he signs off.