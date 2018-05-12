Meet Sonia Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya's second wife

Bollywood music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya sent the entire nation into a tizzy after he got married to his long-time girlfriend and TV actor Sonia Kapoor in a hush-hush ceremony on Friday night. It was a private affair with just the parents of the couple, their close friends and Himesh's son from his first marriage, Swayam, in attendance. As their wedding pictures went viral, people started wondering as to who is Sonia Kapoor. Well, let us tell you.

An actor by profession, Sonia has starred in popular shows like Kkusum (2005), Piya Ka Ghar (2002), Yes Boss (1999), Remix(2005) among others. She has even made appearances in several films including Satta (2003), Fareb (2005) and Officer (2001). She now performs on stage during Himesh's tours. She also looks after the singer-turned-actor's diet and styling.

If reports are to be believed then Himesh began dating Sonia in 2006. It's said that she was a frequent visitor to his house, when he was still married to his wife of two decades, Komal. They later got divorced in 2016. Both Himesh and Komal have always maintained it to be an amicable decision.

“Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member,” Komal had earlier said in an interview.

On Saturday, Himesh shared pictures of his wedding with Sonia on Facebook and wrote – “I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally.”

In reciprocation, Sonia Kapoor said, “Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him.”

Talking about their honeymoon plans, Himesh told PinkVilla,“I have a show again on the May 19 at Kanpur in India so we are going first for a short trip to Dubai now. We are going to Dubai for a short break and also because she (Sonia) needs to shop for me as she does my styling and my film is starting from August this year. After my show gets over we will go to Tokyo also next month. It will be a work-cum-honeymoon because I have show in Tokyo for which the date will be locked soon.”