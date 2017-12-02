Manoj Bajpayee replaces Akshaye Khanna in Raj and DK's web series, here's why

After Hrs was the first to tell you that Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are planning a web series and were in talks with Akshaye Khanna to star in the same. Akshaye had confirmed the development to this paper saying, “Raj had come to me with the series and I really loved the idea. I’m absolutely open to trying out the space. But there haven’t been any further discussions on that.” But now, the whole scenario has changed.

AKSHAYE’S DEMANDS!

Akshaye, who was initially one of the top contenders for the role, won’t be doing the show anymore. Reveals an insider, “Akshaye quoted a ridiculous amount, which is why the makers had to drop the idea of casting him. He asked for almost as much as thrice his usual price, which the producers obviously didn't agree to and there were no further discussions with him post that.”

MANOJ — THE LEAD

Now, Manoj Bajpayee will debut on a digital platform, with this series. Says a source, “The team wanted an older hero who’s known for his acting prowess to do the role. They approached Manoj and he loved the script. He instantly agreed to do it.”

A SPECIAL AGENT

That’s what Manoj's character in the series will be. Adds our source, “The show is about a special cell agent, who is trying to solve a major case, which will revolve around a major socio-political problem. But his character isn’t a filmy one, but is more realistic. It’s unlike how the members of the special task force are picturised in TV series like Quantico or Homeland. His character is one who is on the streets, to find out information discreetly.” The other cast members haven’t been selected yet. “The makers are yet to cast the female lead, too,” the source says.

TITLE KYA HAI?

Our source informs, “It's a socio-political thriller drama titled The Family Man. It is being planned to be a series. The first season will have 10 episodes and will go on floors only in 2018." Why such a title for a series like this? The source explains, “The title has been kept as such because Manoj is also a family man on the show, who has a wife and two kids. His family is aware of his profession and it’s also about how he balances both sides of his life.”