'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' Kangana Ranaut says she was excited to see her face covered in blood

While fans were worried about Kangana Ranaut's serious injury on the sets of Rani Laxmibai biopic in Hyderabad, the Queen of Bollywood feels like a warrior after a scar on her on face.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Miss Ranaut said, "I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled about having a scar on my face. Also people from my team have been telling me that its like the Peshwa tikka that Manikaranika had. It's a bit dramatic but I was excited to see my face covered in blood and I got genuine and authentic glimpse of a Queen's life."

So clearly Aamir Khan is not the only perfectionist, even Kangana Ranaut is ready to go any lengths to get into the skin of the characters she plays. The actress loves to perform her own stunts and refuse to opt for a body double. While shooting for an intense sword fighting scene with her co-star Nihar Pandya, a sword hit Kangana's forehead which was bleeding profusely after the injury. Producer Kamal Jain said the scene was rehearsed before going on sets and it was the actress who insisted doing the stunt all by her herself. Giving out details of the accident, Jain said, " Kangana had to duck the sword when Nihar attacked her, but the timing went wrong and the sword hit on her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows.She put up a brave front in spite of the bleeding and deep pain during the 30 minute drive to the hospital. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible but Kangana pacified him."

As the injury is going to leave a scar, Kangana Ranaut is going to flaunt it in her role of a warrior. She is hospitalised for a week now and we doubt if she will go for a cosmetic surgery at least till Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's shoot is still on.