Maniesh Paul collaborates with his brother for the first time in his duet song with Iulia Vantur

Maniesh Paul, who is turning singer with Harjai — a duet he has sung with Iulia Vantur — is excited for more reasons than one. Not only will he be seen in a romantic avatar for the first time, he has collaborated with his brother Vevek Paul who has produced the video. “It’s an out-and-out romantic track. People have seen me in a funny avatar but here, they will see an emotional side to me. Even I didn’t know I could do these emotional scenes,” confesses Maniesh.

About collaborating with his elder brother, Vevek, Maniesh says his wife Sanyukta came up with the idea. “Vevek and I used to have a lot of discussions because this was the first time I was coming out with a song. We would discuss how I should go about it, how to shoot, etc and that’s when my wife suggested that we should collaborate and produce the video under our banner Cinemaddicts,” smiles Maniesh, who first sounded off the idea to Salman Khan. “Bhai has been a huge support and it was when I was at his farmhouse that I told him the idea. We jammed on the song and Iulia, who was also there, hummed with us. That’s how we decided to sing a duet,” says the host-turned-actor.