Make way for Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar's 'Kaarwaan' trailer!

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming venture titled 'Karwaan' revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, Karwaan trailer is all set to release on Wednesday.

The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to the masses. Dulquer Salmaan, who is a renowned name in the south industry will also set foot in Bollywood with the film. Mithila Palkar will also be making her first ever Bollywood outing as a lead actress.

The makers of the film had already released a fresh poster of the film on Tuesday to intrigue the audience. Check it out here:

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala`s creative production house 'RSVP' in association with 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on August 3, 2018.