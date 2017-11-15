In today’s scenario where everyone is pressed for time, applying make-up while on the move is nothing new. In fact, a large percentage of women use their commute time for touch-ups too, whether it is to add some lip colour, compact powder or even line the eyes. Understanding this demand, there are a number of multipurpose products in the market that have dual uses such as lip and cheek tints and concealer cum foundation powders. Before stocking up on your make-up kit, read on to get expert suggestions on nailing make-up on the go.

Change your look instantly

Make-up today is about convenience. A lot of women go from one event to another and don’t have the luxury of time to get dressed. As a result, they are compelled to apply make-up while travelling. Clint Fernandes, make-up expert says, “Using lipstick, foundation, compact powder and blush while on the go is quite straightforward. However, eye products like mascara and liner can be tricky to use. It needs some precision as it can smudge easily.” For those who need to quickly freshen up their make-up, changing the lip colour is the easiest way. It can add brightness or sobriety to the face. A swipe of a red or burgundy can add instant colour. He also suggests carrying blotting papers that help to get rid of the oil from the face. A 2-in-1 product combining a blusher and bronzer can also be quite useful on the go.

Keep these essentials

Ishika Taneja, make-up expert adds that in her family too, they’re constantly applying make-up while on the road. With so much traffic in the city, it is a must. “It’s important to keep a few essentials with you. Wet wipes are a good idea to remove dirt and grime and also handy in case your make-up smudges during application. Carry a good BB or CC cream as this eliminates the need for a separate primer and moisturiser. A gel liner or a lash liner can add a sultry deep look to the eye. Use a lip and cheek stain. These come in tiny travel sizes and last long. Also, keep a sponge with you to help blend it all in,” she advises.

Demand for multipurpose products

Women definitely want products with dual purposes so that they don’t have to carry too much on them, says Vipul Bhagat, make-up expert. He suggests those looking for a quick fix, to carry a compact powder with a built-in mirror at all times. “This helps to cover under eye circles and matt your face. A kajal pencil is not easy to use, but if you are stationary while in traffic or at the train station, then quickly line the eyes. A lip pencil in a pink or brown or red shade is useful too and lasts longer than a lipstick. Use a bit of lip balm to moisturise your pout and then follow up with the pencil,” he adds.