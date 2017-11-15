Mahira Khan's 'Verna' refused censor certification for its rape scene, will it be banned?

The latest film of the Pakistani actress is likely to be banned for 'objectionable content'

Mahira Khan's upcoming film Verna has been embroiled in a controversy with the Censor Board fo Pakistan. The film has been refused certification by the Pakistani Censor Board because of its 'objectionable content'. Because of this, the Lahore premiere of Verna has also been called off.

Reportedly, Verna deals with the issue of rape and how it is used for power. Now, this has become the point of controversy for the film's release. The film is directed by Shoaib Mansoor, who is known for his hard-hitting movies like Bol and Khuda Kay Liye.

A report on The Express Tribune quoted the Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC) general secretary Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar as saying, "The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release."

Khuhawar also shared that the SBFC will be able to certify the film only after CBFC Islamabad's decision. "The film is yet to be viewed by the full board and see if there are any objections,” he said, added the report.

If several other reports are to be believed, then, the film has already been banned by the CBFC, Islamabad. The director Shoaib Mansoor had made an appeal for urgent relief of Verna following which a board was to review to film on Tuesday night before announcing its final decision. More updates on that are still awaited.

The movie was slated for release on November 17. Verna stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the protagonist who essays a rape victim. It's a revenge drama that also stars Haroon Shahid, Zarra Khan and Naimal Khawar.