Mahira Khan on her Cannes debut: I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team, but I am playing alone

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was applauded for her performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, is making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She is known for her casual yet classic fashion sense and she remained true to it as she made her first appearance at the 71st edition of the festival.

Dressed in a belted, floral kimono jumpsuit, the actor looked everybit ravishing. She is the second Pakistani, after Adnan Siddiqui, to have been invited to the prestigious festival. She will be representing L'Oreal hair care as their official spokesperson. =Mahira will reportedly walk the red carpet on May 14-15.

Earlier while addressing a press conference regarding her Cannes debut, Mahira had said, “I am excited but also very nervous.”

“Everyone keeps telling me, ‘this must be so exciting’ and I keep telling them that I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I am very grateful to be associated with this brand. There are so many international stars that have been representing L’Oreal at Cannes and I am on my nerves to stand beside them,” she added.

When asked which designer can we expect her to walk the red carpet in, Mahira said,“I have no idea what I’m going to be wearing and it is all just getting decided as of now. The only thing I’m very worried about is that the Cannes red carpet is one of the longest red carpets in the world and I hope I do not trip and fall,” she quipped.

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L’Oreal are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

