Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar to get an all-clear from Tribunal

Controversy, protests, and political pressure notwithstanding, it looks like Madhur Bhandarkar is all set for a victory over the censor board. His much in-the-news Emergency-based drama Indu Sarkar, which was refused clearance by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has now gone to the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal.

Though the Tribunal’s verdict on Indu Sarkar is not yet known, it is reliably learnt that the Tribunal is expected to certify the film with a few token cuts, thereby ending Bhandarkar’s month-long pro-freedom agitation as Congress I workers protested about the film’s allegedly anti-Gandhi content. In fact, on Monday afternoon a large group of Congress I workers descended on the CBFC office in Mumbai demanding the film’s ban.

“But we explained patiently to them that the film is no longer with us. That it’s gone to the Tribunal. The protesters took this information sensibly. They submitted a memorandum asking for the film’s ban and left,” says CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani.

Meanwhile, the Congress I protests against Indu Sarkar seem to be misguided because according to sources, nobody from the Congress I is mentioned by name in the film, not even Mrs Indira Gandhi. The actress playing the Indira lookalike is shown in two-three shots.