Lulia Vantur on Salman Khan: 'Relationship between two people is not made in newspapers'

Are they? Aren't they? Lulia Vantur's proximity to Salman Khan often creates headlines about their impending marriage plans but Romanian beauty says the relationship between two people is not made in the newspapers. The speculations about their relationship status has been going on for a long time now but the two have never said anything to the media.

Rumour mills are constantly abuzz with reports of their impending marriage which 'of course' are annoying for Lulia Vantur.

"You have to focus on your real life and not what is written in the newspapers because you know very well most of them are rumours and not true. I want to make my life positive and not let the negativity seep in," Vantur says in an interview with PTI.

The 37-year-old TV host-singer, however, says rumours don't affect her equation with Khan. "Why should a title in a newspaper change someone's equation? The relationship between two people is based on trust, love and understanding. I don't think some titles can affect any relationship. The relationship between two people is not made in a newspaper, it's made in real life," she says.

What bothers her more is that the link-up rumours affect her parents back home. Vantur also rubbishes stories of her not sharing a warm equation with Khan's co-star Katrina Kaif."We (Katrina and I) spoke so many times. I think she has done a fabulous job in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the stunts and everything. She's done an amazing work. We have nothing to (fight about)... She's a lovely girl," she says.

Vantur is now looking forward to how the audiences respond to her latest single, "Harjai", which marks the debut of actor-host Maniesh Paul as a singer.

Salman Khan also wished the duo on social media and wrote "First look is superb"