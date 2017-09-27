Essel Group 90 years
Look who Sanjay Dutt's bonding with while filming 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'

After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Sep 27, 2017, 06:35 AM IST, DNA

Sanjay Dutt has begun filming his next — Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The film which also stars Mahie Gill, Jimmy Shergill, Nafisa Ali and Kabir Bedi, now has a new addition to the cast.

Deepak Tijori, who Sanjay has acted with in several films like Vaastav: The Reality and more recently, Department, has been cast in an important role.

The two old friends are bonding big time, catching up on the time they lost and enjoying while shooting for the film. Incidentally, Sanjay reunited with another old friend Shekhar Suman in Bhoomi.

