'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra shuts down trolls fat shaming her bikini pics in the best way ever!

Aahana was in Australia from where she shared some pictures of herself in beachwear post which she was fat shamed for her pics...

You remember Aahana Kumra from the film Lipstick Under My Burkha right? Of course you do! She played the character of Leela, who runs abeauty parlor and is upright and unapologetic about her desires. Well, the actress was spotted having a gala time in Australia. She was these for th Darwin International Film Festival.

Aahana recently shared some pictures of herself in a bikini, on her Instagram account. Little did she know that much like many other actresses, she will also be body shamed for her pictures.

Sometimes you just have to go with the waves! #AahanaInAustralia #imonaboat #seaside #AllAboard #greatbarrierreef #sunkissed #sunny #bluesea #bluesky A post shared by Aahana Kumra (@aahanakumra) on Sep 18, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Some of her followers started telling her to lose some belly fat and go to the gym while others commented calling her names like "baby fato".

Much like her bld character in the film, Aahana shut down her haters by posting another picture with a subtle but strong caption. She wrote, "Do we shape the world? Or does the world shape us?"

Do we shape the world? Or does the world shape us? #AahanaInAustralia #FederationSquare #Melbourne #Square A post shared by Aahana Kumra (@aahanakumra) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Way to go girl! More power to you!