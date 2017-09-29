Lip Sing Battle: Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah to appear on Farah Khan’s show

Sonakshi Sinha will be pitted against rapper-singer Badshah in Farah Khan’s musical show Lip Sing Battle. Sonakshi, who made her debut as a singer with Ishqaholic, collaborated with Badshah for a song, Move Your Lakk, in Noor. And now, the two will battle it out, lipsyncing to popular Bollywood numbers. Says a source, “The two will recreate a moment from their song and later Badshah will perform to a Daler Mehndi number, which is yet to be decided. Sonakshi will mimic her favourite hero and it will, in all probability, be her father Shatrughan Sinha.”

Sona and Badshah are slated to shoot on October 2. Last week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Riteish Deshmukh had shot for the show where the actress had mimicked Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish had performed to the hit Sairat song.