Lara Dutta to make a comeback with this film!

Lara Dutta was last seen in Azhar as a lawyer. Now the actress is set to return in Crazy Hum, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting for the film has already begun in New York.

This is a stage film that revolves around the journey of three friends — Sonakshi, Diljit and Aditya — against the backdrop of IIFA 2017. Says a source, “Unlike Karan Johar who plays himself in the film, Lara doesn’t play an actress but one of the characters. She plays the head of the management at IIFA and has a full-fledged role in the movie, which will also have some interesting cameos. Lara’s role has different flavours to it and she said yes almost immediately.”

Lara confirms, “We have been shooting in New York and it’s been a madhouse with amazing energy on the sets. I’m very excited to be a part of this film. Also, for the first time we are exploring a new genre of stage reality film.”