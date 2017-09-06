Lag Ja Gale-Thousand Years to Kabira-Closer: These mashup melodies deserve to be on you playlists

From all those breaking the internet, here are some tracks that you must most definitely give a listen to

Once known as medleys, the refurbished versions, mashups, are the big thing right now. Two or more songs fused in harmoniously (languages and genres no bar) have caught the fancy of music lovers and how! With the advent of YouTubers and platforms such as Mixtape, Music Mojo, and so on, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. These are some of the gorgeous mashups that we just can’t have enough of. It’s no wonder that they all have views in millions!

Lag Ja Gale-Thousand years Prana

First Sanam gave us that wonderful reprise of Lata Mangeshkar’s song from Woh Kaun Thi. Now, the boys from Prana make it sound so ethereal that you will stop everything and listen. Sarod, acoustic guitars, and a soft low-pitch voice singing in the Embrace of Time — their third Ethnic Melange — sounds perfect. What makes it better is the deep lyrics of Christina Perri’s Thousand Years. Do check out the video of the band performing in front of a campfire and also inside a cave. Traditional Indian sound blends with western perfectly.

Samjhawan-Mitwa-Maahi Ve Bryden-Parth feat The Choral Riff

The duo Bryden & Parth mix western and Indian with their guitar and flute. Then they collaborated with a Bangalore-based Choir group to create this track. If you’ve been impressed with the singing of artistes in other mashups, then enjoy the flute taking centre stage in this one. It starts softly with Samjhawan and keeps picking the tempo as it progresses. Morchung in Maahi Ve adds to the charm. Even with minimal backing vocals, the song sounds great — if you can ignore the singers saying baaju instead of baajon in Samjhawan.

Ikk Kudi-Rabba Bombay Bairag

Here are two songs you cannot stop listening to in any case. Then they are perfectly fused in the episode of Music Mojo. Vocalist Ashish Ranjan Thakur of Bombay Bairag deserves a pat on his back for handling both the songs so deftly. The texture of his voice suits the romantic turn in Ikk Kudi and melancholy in Ya Rabba extremely well.

Jiyen Kyun-Meherbaani-Iktara-Kun Faaya Kun Raghav Chaitanya & Twin Strings

A great choice of songs to begin with. This is a stripped down medley with keyboards, guitars, cajon and vocals. The only gripe is the momentary pause before starting Kun Faya Kun in an otherwise superfluously flowing song.

Closer-Kabira Vidya Vox feat Casey Breves

One of the most popular mashup artistes, Vidya Vox cannot not make it to the list. From her very many mashups, the one with Chainsmokers’s Closer and Kabira (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani) is worth mentioning. The YouTube sensation teams up with another famed one, Casey Breves. Shankar Tucker has done the music of this collaboration.

Sufi songs mashup Devotees Insanos feat. Lakshay & Sidhant

The 16-song Sufi mashup that spans five minutes begins with the Rajasthani folk song Kesariya Balama and features Lambi Judai, Sajda, Phir Le Aaya Dil, and many more such nuggets. If you are a fan of Sufi, folk, and purely Indian sounds, rush to hear this one. The super earthy mix has a good dose of Hindustani classical and is yet neo in its approach. O Rangrez and Sahiba stand out especially.