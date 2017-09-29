Kunal Kapoor to discuss 'How to pitch a film' at India Film Project

Kunal Kapoor, who will be a part of the India Film Project, which is touted as Asia’s largest festival for content creators, will be the first person to deliver a talk on the opening day. He will also be conducting a workshop later.

Kunal says, “I am kickstarting the festival with a panel discussion around — how to pitch a film. This will primarily focus on the markets the film wishes to cater to, the target audience that the storyline attracts, the reliability factor with the audience and the connect it establishes, how crowdfunding is the democratisation of capital and most importantly why the concept will be liked by the audience.”