Kriti Sanon signs her next with Raj and DK

Kriti Sanon’s last release Raabta didn’t work at the box office, but the actress has still been receiving some interesting offers. Now, she has finally decided on what her next film, post Bareilly ki Barfi, will be.

Says a source, “Kriti has signed Raj and DK’s next. It’s a thriller and Kriti loved the idea. Prernaa Arora of KriArj will be producing the film. It’s a very strong role and a good script.”

Kriti was in talks with Raj and DK for Farzi. This was about a few years ago, but it didn’t work out then. The khabri adds, “It’s the same script but it’s been reworked and changed according to present situations in society. Prernaa has decided to back the film and now, Kriti is confirmed to do it. Whether they are going to keep the title is something that the team will take a call on after the modalities are worked out.” The hunt for the leading man is still on. The film rolls some time this year itself. Raj and DK are also waiting for the release of A Gentleman in August.