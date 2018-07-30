Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan look adorable as bride and groom in this viral picture from 'Luka Chuppi'

After a lot of speculation, a couple of weeks back it was finally revealed that Bollywood’s latest heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, has signed his next - 'Luka Chuppi'. After the superhit Sonu KeTitu Ki Sweety, the actor is in much demand in the industry and his fans want to see more of him. Now we hear that the actors have begun the prep for Luka Chuppi which will go on floors soon. The film is going to be shot in Mathura, Agra and Kartik's hometown, Gwalior.

It was reported that Kartik will play the role of a star reporter for a local TV channel in Mathura while Kriti Sanon will play his love interest. The actors will need to speak in the local dialect and get the right lingo, and hence the two have started the prep. A picure from their look test recently went viral which sees the couple as a bride and groom.

Luka Chuppi promises to be a fun-filled love story which will be directed by Laxman Utekar and knowing kartik’s comic timing, we are sure we are in for a quirky romcom. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on the big screen for the first time and we hope they will win our hearts with their chemistry.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The film was a great success down South and now the remake is all set to be made. Rumours suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Kartik in the film, yet another fresh pairing for the young actor. We must say, the success of SKTKS has worked wonders for this promising actor and he is leaving no stone unturned to give his fans and the industry his best. All eyes on you Kartik!