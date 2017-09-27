Knock, Knock...Who’s There? Akshay Kumar!

Just last week, Akshay knocked on Sajid’s door and called him out and said, “Let’s stretch our legs.”

Akshay Kumar and producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala have been friends for three decades now.

But Sajid, who has recently moved into the penthouse of the building where the actor resides, has learnt that there are many pros and cons to being his neighbour.

Just last week, Akshay knocked on Sajid’s door and called him out and said, “Let’s stretch our legs.” And then the actor and the filmmaker walked up and down the stairs of the six-storeyed building 10 times! We wonder if Sajid’s other neighbour Hrithik Roshan knocks on his door next and suggests some heavy weight lifting!

Meanwhile..

Grandson launhes DOP

Ravi Chandran is one of the most renowned DOPs (director of photography) in the film industry. He has shot top Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam films. Now his son Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran will begin his Bollywood journey with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The producer, who is fondly addressed as Grandson has launched many newcomers, and is also giving breaks to newer technicians now. Santhana who has shot Tamil film — Dhruvanachitram starring Vikram — and a Malayalam movie, Two Countries, says, “I am very grateful to Sajid sir and Ahmed (Khan) sir for giving me the opportunity. I am loving the energy of the cast and crew here.”