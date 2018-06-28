Kiran Rao,Veere Di Wedding stars Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania attend Shweta Tripathi-Chaitanya Sharma's pre-wedding bash

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi will exchange the seven wedding vows with her rapper boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta on June 29 in a private ceremony in Goa. But before that, the couple threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai last night.

Both Shweta and Cheeta’s friends and colleagues from the industry attended the party. Amongst those who attended the couple’s celebration were directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan. Veere Di Wedding stars Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal also joined the couple for the celebration.

Shweta looked gorgeous in a custom made SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The couple danced the night away with their guests.

Here are all the pictures -

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya met in Delhi while they were filming a play. They later met on the flight back to Mumbai and fell in love. The couple then dated for almost five years after which the rapper proposed to her, again on a stage.

On the work front, Shweta will next be seen in a web-series, titled Mirzapur, and in a film (Cargo) in 2018, while Chaitanya Sharma will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.