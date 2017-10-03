Katrina Kaif with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's next based on 1983 World Cup?

Kabir Khan is gearing up to direct a sports-based film on India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory and has roped in Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team. Speculation is rife whether Katrina Kaif, who is Kabir’s favourite actress — she has done three films with the director starting from New York, Ek Tha Tiger to Phantom —will be cast as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Devi. Sources say that even Kat is keen on it. “So far, Kabir has not locked the lead actress. Two other actresses have been finalised, one is a newcomer and another has been suggested by Ranveer. If Katrina comes on board, it will be her first film opposite Ranveer.”