Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post will take your breath away

Katrina Kaif is currently visiting North America with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and others for the 'Da-Bangg' tour. She is also gearing up for the release of her movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Amidst this welcomed chaos, she also managed to stun her fandom by posting a dazzling black and white picture on her Instagram account.

On Thursday, the Tiger Zinda Hai star took to her social media account to post a picture taken by acclaimed photographer Tarun Vishwa. He has previously captured the magnificent images of stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for publications like Vogue, GQ, and other international campaigns as well.

It is still unclear which photoshoot this image belongs to, but the composition of the picture makes you want to take notice of it.

In the picture, Katrina is wearing a white top and a flowy skirt. Her wild hair is covered in the dust as she closes her eyes to bring the poetry in motion to a standstill.

Katrina Kaif captioned the carefree image: 'Malang.' A callback to one of her most popular dance number from Dhoom 3.

Malang #tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:58pm PDT

Within an hour of posting, the image has garnered over 300,000 likes on Instagram and become one of the top Indian trends of the day on Twitter.