Katrina Kaif's close friend explains her silence on Ranbir-Alia's relationship: She knows exactly how it is going to end

Alia Bhatt is not called Bollywood's Ms. Congeniality for nothing. The 25-year-old is perhaps the only actress who is friends with almost everyone in the industry irrespective of their personal relations with each other. If she is in Priyanka Chopra's good books, she is also close to Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is loved by both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone!

But things are soon changing for Alia. Her 'new' relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor seems to have put her on bad terms with her former gym buddy and alleged BFF Katrina Kaif.

That Katrina was in a committed relationship with Ranbir from 2009 to 2016, is no secret. They were on the verge of getting married when Ranbir reportedly decided to walk out of it. It had not only left Katrina heart broken but also shaken her professional life for a brief period. Insiders believe that the wound is still very fresh in Katrina's heart and she is still upset over the way she was treated in the relationship.

Katrina later appeared in Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir but the time that they got to spend with each other while shooting the last leg of the film and during the movie promotions only worsened their relationship. We all remember how distracted they both looked in the interviews.

Katrina is still single and is focusing on her career but Ranbir has found love once again in Alia Bhatt after staying single for over an year. And, this has reportedly put Alia and Katrina's friendship in hot waters.

Katrina is known to be a recluse but she had made an exception for Alia but now that the latter has got involved with her ex, their equation has surely gone for a toss.

“Katrina who is not known to share buddy vibes with any other actress had warmed up to Alia, giving the younger girl lots of fitness and food advice. That apart they also shared a lot of girl-time together. This was all before Alia began to grow close to Ranbir Kapoor,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about her bond with Katrina, Alia had earlier said, "I've known Katrina for a couple of years now. We've got to know each other organically. It all happened when Kat and I started spending time in the gym. Today, shes someone who I can say is my friend. I know I can count on her when I'm in trouble and she can count on me, for sure. She's got my back and I've got hers."

A few months back, Karan Johar had instagrammed a picture from Sonam Kapoor's reception where he was seen posing with Katrina, Alia, and Guari Khan. After this it was concluded that Katrina is unfazed by Alia's closeness to Ranbir and that all is well between the two superstars but latest reports suggest otherwise.

“Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there, seen it all. But it’s not Katrina’s nature to poke her nose in other’s affairs. Besides anything that she would say in the way of a warning would sound like sour grapes to the outside world. So she’s just keeping quiet,” a friend of Katrina told Bollywood Hungama.