Katrina Kaif opens up on speculations about the title of her next with Shah Rukh Khan

alt Nayandeep Rakshit | Thu, 20 Jul 2017-06:05am , Mumbai , DNA

It can’t be called Katrina Meri Jaan, says the actress

Katrina Kaif will be reuniting with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next. The principle shooting for the film has begun and Shah Rukh Khan has started filming his scenes. But the actress is yet to join the crew.

There has been a lot of speculation about the film’s title. There was buzz that it will be named Katrina Meri Jaan, while some reports claimed Love You Katrina is another option. But the movie won’t have either of those titles, and there’s a reason behind it.

Kat explains, “I play an actress in the film, but I don’t play myself. I’m not Katrina Kaif. My character has a different name in the film. So it obviously cannot be called Katrina Meri Jaan.” There you go!

Nayandeep Rakshit
