Katrina Kaif-Hrithik Roshan to reunite?

Mathematician Anand Kumar, on whose life a film Super 30 is being made, confirmed to this paper that Hrithik Roshan will be starring in the biopic.

Now, a picture of Katrina Kaif meeting the Maths genius has gone viral on social media, leading to speculation that the actress might be roped in the biopic. If that happens, Hrithik and Katrina will be reuniting on screen after their last release Bang Bang in 2014.

Kat is reuniting with all her heroes this year! After Salman Khan, with whom she is pairing up in Tiger Zinda Hai five years after Ek Tha Tiger, and Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she is reuniting in Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film after Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Hrithik is next in line. When will it be Akshay Kumar’s turn?