Kartik Aaryan follows in Hrithik Roshan’s footsteps

The super-success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has surely opened new avenues for Kartik Aaryan. The actor has now bagged a deal with a fairness cream brand, which was earlier endorsed by Bollywood biggie Hrithik Roshan. A source says, “Kartik has already shot for the ad, which will go on air sometime this week.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was the brand ambassador before Hrithik. So, the SKTKS hero has taken the baton from the two superstars to be the new face of the line of products.