Karishma Kotak joins Karan Singh Grover in his next 'Firkee'

Karishma Kotak has joined the cast of Firkee in London where Neil Nitin Mukesh and Karan Singh Grover are shooting.

A source says she is cast opposite Karan in the action thriller in which she plays a confident girl who knows her priorities.

Best known as the host of IPl, Karishma who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss will also be a part of Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted 2.

The first one starred Nia Sharma. The series will see her playing a bold, mysterious girl. She will start shooting for the series sometime next month after she returns from this shoot.