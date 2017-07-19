Kareena Kapoor Khan takes credit for starting the 'gym looks'!

Just when the airport look and appearances were getting prominence, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been instrumental in starting another trend — the gym look. Though it was Karan Johar who first made a mention of this on social media, Kareena took credit for it during a recent event when she announced, “I don’t mind the photographers clicking me anywhere. Everyone has to give me due credit for getting the gym look in fashion. After these pictures started coming in, we have literally shopped for a lot of gym pants and clothes. I have no problem with the paparazzi turning up outside my gym everyday. I love it.” Kareena and her BFF Amrita Arora Ladak are spotted everyday post their workout sessions. A true fashionista and a fitness freak!