Kareena Kapoor Khan glows up as son Taimur Ali Khan pays a surprise visit to her sets - View Pics

Considering that Kareena Kapoor Khan in't being able to spend much time with her family these days owing to her film promotions for Veere Di Wedding, hubby Saif Ali Khan decided to pay a surprise visit to her sets at Mehboob studio in Bandra with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in tow.

And as can be seen in the pictures, Kareena's happiness knew no bounds on seeing her gorgeous son. Taimur also looked very playful in his parents' company as he kept running towards the media.

Here a few pictures of the mother-son duo -

(All pics via Yogen Shah)

As much as we might love obsessing over these pictures, Kareena feels it's not right for the paparazzi to barge into their personal space every now and then.

“We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That’s the most important thing for him. I’d like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him every moment. I don’t want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering,” Kareena told DNA.

During a recent interview at Red FM, Kareena was asked whom does Taimur resemble. While co-star Sonam Kapoor insisted Taimur looks like Kareena, Bebo said, “I think Taimur looks like his father. He is looking more and more like his father now. His eyes look like a Japanese samurai.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had said in an interview that he could not make up his mind whom Taimur resembles more. “Some days he looks like her, some days he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let’s say Mongol.”