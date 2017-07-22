Karan-Saif Ali Khan stand-off in NY?

The two had some issues when Johar suddenly changed a few lines during their act

It looks like the recently-concluded awards event in New York had more sparks flying behind the scenes than on stage. While on stage Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan were all about brotherhood, it is being whispered that all was not well between Karan and Saif.

Apparently, Saif, who hosted a major chunk of the awards function with Karan, had “major issues” on their stage collaboration. Says an actor, who saw the events in NY unfold firsthand, “Initially, Saif and Karan got along very well.

They had rehearsed their lines, skits and acts. Saif is very particular about their lines together on stage. He wanted their on-stage time to be equally divided with an equal number of jokes, punchlines, etc.”

Everything went smoothly during the rehearsals. There is an easy camaraderie that Saif and Karan have shared over the years because of Karan’s closeness to Kareena. All of it evaporated on stage for the actual event. Says the source, “On stage, Saif suddenly found Karan changing the lines. He took it in his stride for a while, but his resentment at being upstaged couldn’t be concealed.”

Saif, who is not very skilled at hiding his feelings, spoke to his friends from Bollywood about what happened with Karan on stage, and Saif’s grievances reached Karan’s ears.

A source close to Karan says, “It’s not clear how this happened, because the hosts always read from the teleprompter. Karan is so comfortable on stage, so he may have said some spontaneous things to improvise, which may have disturbed his co-host. But I doubt he did that to steal Saif’s thunder.” Hopefully, they will sort it out soon.