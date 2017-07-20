Karan Johar-Sunil Grover to co-host Big Zee entertainment awrds

Karan Johar, who is one of the most-sought B-Town celebrities when it comes to hosting live shows has now been roped in for another awards event. He will hosting the Big Zee entertainment awards show. Giving him company will be comedian Sunil Grover. Says a source, “We have known Karan to be the maestro of hosting shows and who better than Sunil Grover, who can leave you floored with his incredible comic timing, to accompany him. This pair will surely be a visual treat for the audiences.” Interestingly, Karan has co-hosted a couple of awards show with Kapil Sharma (who had a fallout with Sunil) earlier, and this is the first time he is anchoring with Sunil.