Karan Johar is missing his babies Yash and Roohi!

Karan Johar has finally given a partial glimpse of his twins Roohi and Yash by putting a cute picture of their hands on social media.

The filmmaker, who was in New York for an international film festival, captioned the picture, “I miss my babies!” However, it will be a while before the proud dad introduces his babies to the world. He recently admitted, “I am going to keep them guarded for a while. They are too young to be introduced to the world.” However, an insider who has seen the babies, says that KJo’s son looks exactly like his father.