Karan Johar finally shares the first picture of his twins Yash and Roohi this Raksha Bandhan and it's adorable!

Karan Johar has finally shared the first proper picture of his twins Yash and Roohi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year and it's so awww-do-rable. KJo's mother Hiroo Johar can also be seen sharing the frame with the cute babies. The ace director took to his Twitter account and shared the picture writing, "Loves of my life!!!! My mom and my babies #roohiandyash #HappyRakshaBandhan"

Karan embraced parenthood in February this year. He became father to the twins via surrogacy. Earlier, KJo had shared glimpsed of the twins but never a full picture. Finally, the wait is over and fans can now see the picture of the little munchkins.

Recently, in a heartfelt letter that he penned down for his twins which was published by Vogue magazine, Karan had expressed how he's become more health conscious because he wants to live as long as he could to be around the twins. He even shared that he's already started to weave dreams about them and those dreams don't have anything to do with his legacy.

He explained, "I don’t want you to do what is expected just because I have a company and have built a legacy. I wish that I bring you up to become people who are fiercely independent in your choices, opinions and your individual lives. The legacy, if any, I want to pass on is the independence that I was given.”