Karan Johar caught in nepotism debate again and Kangana Ranaut is NOT to be blamed

Trolls attack Karan Johar's launch film for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar
No celebrity is spared from being trolled on social media. Whether it's an honest opinion on matters close to their heart or just a new exciting project, trolls pop up to target them negativity.
So, once again filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has landed himself in midst of nepotism debate. Kjo who is all set to launch Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar and Sridevi's daughter in Sairat remake caught trolls attention for launching kids from filmy families. An official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.
#Dhadak starring Janhvi & Ishaan
6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/tZ75FwqraM— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2017
As soon as the new poster was released, the netizens started trolling it endlessly.
Twitterati commented things like ‘Kangana of your show rightly pointed out “Flag Bearer of Nepotism” ‘King of Nepotism!’ ‘Wooah !! NEPOTISM ROCKS….’ ‘This ishaan doesn’t even look good has a funny face n of course the girl is another filmy khandan daughter..so kjo is yet again presnting perfect example of wat hes good at nepotism’ ‘You will never understand the issue of Nepotism not because you got career because of it, also your dad got career because of it. So I understand your problem"
Here's a look at trolls comments on Karan Johar's post
Kangana of your show rightly pointed out "Flag Bearer of Nepotism"— (@Mohh_Maya) November 16, 2017
Wooah !! NEPOTISM ROCKS.....— I Support Padmavati (@nicksdmehta) November 16, 2017
November 16, 2017
King of Nepotism!— SRK Sharjil Messi (@MDSharjil) November 16, 2017
This ishaan doesn’t even look good has a funny face n of course the girl is another filmy khandan daughter..so kjo is yet again presnting perfect example of wat hes good at nepotism— Shipra (@shipra004) November 16, 2017
Another instance of #nepotism #Dhadak— M Shiv Shankar (@mshivs) November 16, 2017
@karanjohar Finest actors give auditions in your studio and not even considered..— Kiran Chawla (@erkiranchawla) November 16, 2017
Will this 'N' word ever leave Karan Johar?