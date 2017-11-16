Karan Johar caught in nepotism debate again and Kangana Ranaut is NOT to be blamed

No celebrity is spared from being trolled on social media. Whether it's an honest opinion on matters close to their heart or just a new exciting project, trolls pop up to target them negativity.

So, once again filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has landed himself in midst of nepotism debate. Kjo who is all set to launch Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar and Sridevi's daughter in Sairat remake caught trolls attention for launching kids from filmy families. An official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.

As soon as the new poster was released, the netizens started trolling it endlessly.

Twitterati commented things like ‘Kangana of your show rightly pointed out “Flag Bearer of Nepotism” ‘King of Nepotism!’ ‘Wooah !! NEPOTISM ROCKS….’ ‘This ishaan doesn’t even look good has a funny face n of course the girl is another filmy khandan daughter..so kjo is yet again presnting perfect example of wat hes good at nepotism’ ‘You will never understand the issue of Nepotism not because you got career because of it, also your dad got career because of it. So I understand your problem"

Here's a look at trolls comments on Karan Johar's post

Kangana of your show rightly pointed out "Flag Bearer of Nepotism" — (@Mohh_Maya) November 16, 2017

Wooah !! NEPOTISM ROCKS..... — I Support Padmavati (@nicksdmehta) November 16, 2017

King of Nepotism! — SRK Sharjil Messi (@MDSharjil) November 16, 2017

This ishaan doesn’t even look good has a funny face n of course the girl is another filmy khandan daughter..so kjo is yet again presnting perfect example of wat hes good at nepotism — Shipra (@shipra004) November 16, 2017

@karanjohar Finest actors give auditions in your studio and not even considered.. — Kiran Chawla (@erkiranchawla) November 16, 2017

Will this 'N' word ever leave Karan Johar?