Karan Johar apologises for IIFA joke, swears not to mention Kangana Ranaut and nepotism again

The nepotism debate won't end in Bollywood, at least till Karan Johar is in the midst of this controversial subject. After being trolled for the 'Nepotism Rocks' comment at IIFA along with co-hosts Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the filmmaker has taken a U-turn and now says that he believes only talent rocks!

In an interview to NDTV, the filmmaker said, "This is something I need to say to clarify, of course I don't belive that nepotism rocks. I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it's your talent, hard work and conviction. It's the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, I think it was misplaced, misunderstood and I think we went wrong."

At the IIFA 2017 stage, the Nawab of Pataudi raked up the nepotism joke when Varun Dhawan received the award for the best actor in a comic role for Dishoom. Saif said, "You are here because of your pappa" (filmmaker David Dhawan). And Varun immediately replied, "You are here because of you mummy" (Sharmila Tagore). KJo had also jumped in the conversation to admit that he is also here because of his father, Yash Johar. But now Karan Johar has taken responsibility for the joke. He said, "The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana Ranaut comment." Saif And Varun had later sang "bole chudiyaan bole kangana" the hit song from Karan Johar' Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to which KJo said, "Kangana nahi bole toh he achcha hai," on the IIFA 2017 stage.

The Rangoon actress had earlier called KJo the "flag bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood, and that appeared to be the bone of contention between the two. KJo clarified that as well and said, "No matter what I say or feel about my issues with what Kangana said on my talk show Koffee with Karan, I think I was raised to be a dignified, a chivalrous and a decent person. That's the upbringing that I was given and I feel that I failed on those accounts. I felt that no matter what my thoughts or personal issues on this, I should not have repeatedly brought that up. For that I am deeply regretful."

The three celebrities from filmy families got trolled on social media as #NepotismNeverRocks got trending. Three-time National Award winner, Kangana Ranaut and her achievements were celebrated, while Karan Johar along with co-hosts Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan got shamed for their jokes about Kangana and nepotism. No wonder the filmmaker-producer has now sworn not mention the two ever again. "I want to once and for all say and close this chapter. After this and subsequently, I will not speak about nepotism and Kangana because it would be disrespectful for her and it would be ungraceful at my end, which I've already been. Nepotism is easy access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional."