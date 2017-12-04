Trending#

Kapil Sharma skips Bharti Singh's wedding, is poor performance of 'Firangi' the reason?

  Monday 4 December 2017 17:58 IST
 

   
   
   


Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3 in Goa. The three-day destination wedding was attended by Bharti's close friends Krushna Abhishek and Maniesh Paul, who were stationed in the land of beaches for all the three days.

 
  
 
Even Sunil Grover made it a point to be there on the second day for the engagement ceremony. However, one person who was conspicuous by his absence was Kapil Sharma. Just before she flew off for her wedding, Bharti had told us that Kapil will be present on her important day. "I wish his film Firangi does well aur woh khushi khushi meri shaadi mein aa jaye," she had said.

 
  
 
However, Firangi hasn't fared well at the box office, wonder if that's the reason Kapil kept away from the wedding or if there is some other reason?

 
  
 
Those who're uninitiated, Kapil had also ditched the organisers of a media event in Delhi in the morning on December 3, after getting them to reshuffle his flight tickets thrice. The reason given by him for the same was that he wasn't feeling well. While all eyes were set on Kapil to see if he will make it to Bharti's wedding, the comedian-turned-actor gave it a miss. 

 
 


    
   
