Kapil Sharma's show to be back early next year with a fresh line up!

Kapil Sharma, who was on a sabbatical from his show and undergoing an Ayurvedic treatment in Bengaluru, is now back home. But the stand-up comedian will take his time before he returns to the show.

Speaking on his behalf, Kapil’s closest friend Rajiv Dhingra, who is the director of the former’s new feature film, Firangi and also served as the associate director for The Kapil Sharma Show, says, “I don’t think Kapil can come back with his show before next year. Right now, his entire focus and concentration is on promoting and marketing Firangi. The shooting is complete and we’re now in the post-production stage.”

Rajiv reveals that Kapil has plans for an extensive promotional tour for Firangi. “He will travel to smaller towns and cities, the so-called heartland, where his fans love him the most. While promoting the film, he will let his fans know that he is getting ready for his new innings on television.”

While Rajiv is not willing to reveal any more of Kapil’s plans at the moment, reliable sources inform that Kapil’s show will be back on Sony from January or February next year in a new format and with a fresh line-up of comic talent.