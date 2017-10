Close on the heels of the success of Newton, that is also the official Indian entry for Oscar, came news of Rajkummar Rao’s next film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana releasing on November 10.

Interestingly, that is also the date Kapil Sharma has marked for the release of his second film Firangi. If that’s not enough, another film Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap is also slated to release on the same date. So, it will be a three-way clash.