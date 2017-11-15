Kapil Sharma does it again: Cancels shoot, this time with team 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

It was with the first season of this laughter show that Kapil made his presence felt on TV and he was to share his experiences with the contestants.

Kapil Sharma, who was to shoot for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 yesterday, didn’t turn up on the sets, at all. A source who was present says the team kept calling Kapil to ask when he would be arriving as Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade were already there. “Akshay even graciously said that if Kapil is late, they will shoot some other bits and when the comedian comes he can join them. The roll time was 11 am, but even by 3 pm, Kapil did not arrive. Finally, he just cancelled it.”

However, a source close to Kapil said that he couldn’t make it to the show because he “was a bit under the weather”. It was with the first season of this laughter show that Kapil made his presence felt on TV and he was to share his experiences with the contestants. He would have been a co-host with Elli AvrRam.

But ever since the stand-up comedian has started the promotions of his upcoming film Firangi, this is the second time he has cancelled the shoot. Earlier, he had committed and backed out from Super Dancer 2, and later shot for it.