Kapil Sharma cancels shoot again, this time with 'Mubarakan' cast!

On Wednesday evening, the cast of Mubarakan — Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz — waited for over three hours on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show along with the crew for the host to show up.

At first they were told that the host was not feeling well. The actors waited at Filmcity, while the host checked into Westin Hotel, close to the studio, to recover. But when his anxiety attack did not subside, he went to the hospital to see a doctor. Previously too, he cancelled the Jab Harry Met Sejal gig after making them wait for hours. The same had happened with Guest In London team, at the time too, there were reports of him being hospitalised. Says an insider, “The host is struggling with a medical condition due to extreme stress.”