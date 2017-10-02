Kangana Ranaut's lawyer breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan's allegations in the 29-page long complaint

Much ado about nothing? Looks pretty much like it. The legal tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has been going on for more than a year now. The entire fiasco seemed to have dies down, when during the media interactions for the promotion of her film Simran, Kangana divulged more details about the status of the case.

Kangana even went on to demand an apology from Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan for causing her mental trauma, in an interview given to a leading Hindi TV news channel. Now, earlier this evening, in what appeared to be another shocking twist in the tale, Republic TV got its hands on the old 29 page legal complaint that was filed by Hrithik and his legal counsel back on April 8, 2017, and made it public.

The said complaint by Hrithik alleged Kangana of sending him 'sexually explicit emails' describing her 'sexual fantasies' and calling her 'delusional' about relationships among other things. IT also alleged that he was being stalked and hounded by the actress. The first part of the complaint has been published by Republic TV on their website, which presents a detailed account of their equation right from their first meeting.

Now, reacting to Hrithik's complaint copy being made public, Kangana's lawyer Mr Rizwaan Siddiqui has given out a statement which is as follows:

"It is quite surprising to note that some electronic news channel is trying to create a media feeding frenzy, concerning an old police complaint which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan sometime early in the year 2016, to miserably create a fresh story and get TRPs for their channel. Be as it may, I want to clarify to other electronic media channels and other print publications that the said old police complaint concerning an imposter, which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan has been dealt with by my client, as per the legal procedure provided. Also, all others should not get confused by the random and out of context questions that may be miserably raised by the channel for obvious reasons. All answers to the questions are available on public platform since early 2016 and it is not prudent on the part of my client to repeat the same things all over again. If Mr. Hrithik really wants to clear his name then he has to simply answer the questions which were publicly put to him at that stage. The said unanswered questions are also available on public domain since April 2016."