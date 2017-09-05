Kangana Ranaut's alleged ex Aditya Pancholi lashes out at her: She's mad, I'm suing her

Kangana Ranaut has once again opened the long lost box of her battle against her alleged exes. The actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming Hansal Mehta film Simran and has given some explosive interviews for popular Hindi as well as English channels. Ironically, what's grabbing the eyeballs is not what she says about her film, but her shocking statements about those who have allegedly been in a relationship with her. From Aditya Pancholi to Hrithik Roshan, Kangana spared no one.

As if her ongoing legal tussle with Hrithik wasn't enough, looks like the actress may land herself in fresh trouble soon. While Hritik, Karan Johar and others haven't reacted to Kangana's latest allegations directly, senior actor Aditya Pancholi has hit back at Kangana, calling her mad. He has even decided to sue her for her statements.

A BollywoodLife report quoted Pancholi as saying, "She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

he report further added that Pancholi and his wife have decided to take legal action against Kangana as she has lied in her interviews. "“I am going to take a legal action against her. She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her. I don’t know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies. She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action against her,” he revealed.

The actor added that he is hut by the entire hiatus created by her. He said that he's worried about Kangana as she is a fine actress and God has given her so much about which she should be grateful. "She should be now more humble and nice to everyone. According to her, the entire world is villain and only she is nice,” Pancholi told the portal.

While Hrithik's ex wife Sussanne Khan has come out in support of him, Kangana's fans have lauded her courage on social media. We wonder what Hrithik has to say on the matter. Watch this space...